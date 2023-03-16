An investigation into Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $3.69 in the prior trading day, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $3.51, down -4.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355101 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackley Richard Scott sold 30,764 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 150,156 led to the insider holds 369,521 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 12,473 shares of OSCR for $60,879 on Mar 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 188,328 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Sankaran Sid, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 110,396 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider received 524,436 and left with 117,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3829.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $972.76M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.98B and the low estimate is $4.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.