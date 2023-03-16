An overall feel about Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.50, down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $37.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2667102 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HP traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 4.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.04. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.11 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $753.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.4M to a low estimate of $725.8M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.6M, an estimated increase of 61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $790.02M, an increase of 43.60% less than the figure of $61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $811.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.9M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 49.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.