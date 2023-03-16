An overall feel about Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) closed at $11.46 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770738 shares were traded. HBNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $18.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Etzler Todd A. bought 666 shares for $14.82 per share. The transaction valued at 9,870 led to the insider holds 11,416 shares of the business.

DWIGHT CRAIG M bought 2,000 shares of HBNC for $30,160 on Nov 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 367,703 shares after completing the transaction at $15.08 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Etzler Todd A., who serves as the Executive Vice President & GC of the company, bought 369 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,498 and bolstered with 10,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBNC has reached a high of $20.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBNC has traded an average of 188.23K shares per day and 429.97k over the past ten days. A total of 43.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HBNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 671.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 571.57k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBNC is 0.64, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93. The current Payout Ratio is 27.20% for HBNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.3M to a low estimate of $58.1M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.66M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.69M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.97M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $255.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.4M and the low estimate is $249M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.