Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) was $51.57 for the day, down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $53.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13248771 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $79 from $73 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $75.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Hoag Erik D sold 5,658 shares for $63.88 per share. The transaction valued at 361,433 led to the insider holds 16,368 shares of the business.

STIEFLER JEFFREY E bought 2,243 shares of FIS for $150,012 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 3,343 shares after completing the transaction at $66.88 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Ferris Stephanie, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,240 shares for $66.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,430 and bolstered with 80,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $106.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.54.

Shares Statistics:

FIS traded an average of 6.11M shares per day over the past three months and 7.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 6.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, FIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $6.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43B and the low estimate is $14.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.