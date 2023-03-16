Are analysts optimistic about Agenus Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock?

The closing price of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) was $1.89 for the day, up 5.59% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6070786 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4116.

Shares Statistics:

AGEN traded an average of 4.55M shares per day over the past three months and 6.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.14M with a Short Ratio of 20.65M, compared to 19.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.26M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.67M, down -69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.5M and the low estimate is $48.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.