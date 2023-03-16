Are Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.08, down -6.16% from its previous closing price of $25.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4917074 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 59.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Raju Robin M bought 2,096 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 49,836 led to the insider holds 96,226 shares of the business.

Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $905,601 on Nov 15. The President and CEO now owns 425,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.19 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Pearson Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.05 each. As a result, the insider received 901,431 and left with 435,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 92.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQH traded 2.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 368.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.43M. Shares short for EQH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 5.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, EQH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.41B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.