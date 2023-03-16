As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cars.com Inc. (CARS) offers stability

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) closed the day trading at $16.47 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $16.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634023 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CARS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Truist initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Vetter Thomas Alex sold 30,206 shares for $17.15 per share. The transaction valued at 518,033 led to the insider holds 509,510 shares of the business.

Vetter Thomas Alex sold 57,765 shares of CARS for $1,002,223 on Mar 08. The CEO now owns 539,716 shares after completing the transaction at $17.35 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Vetter Thomas Alex, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $18.50 each. As a result, the insider received 38,850 and left with 597,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $20.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CARS traded about 432.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CARS traded about 589.92k shares per day. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $166.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.43M to a low estimate of $165.7M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.31M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.47M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $653.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.68M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.5M and the low estimate is $681.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.