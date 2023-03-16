As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) offers stability

The closing price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) was $4.55 for the day, down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000410 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares for $5.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,566 led to the insider holds 48,733 shares of the business.

Lowinger Timothy B sold 6,233 shares of MRSN for $35,777 on Jan 17. The SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. now owns 180,363 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, DeSchuytner Brian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,131 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 29,452 and left with 32,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1276.

Shares Statistics:

MRSN traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 4.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$2.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 66,644.20% from the average estimate.