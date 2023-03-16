As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) offers stability

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) closed the day trading at $115.58 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $120.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645774 shares were traded. RXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.00 and its Current Ratio is at 31.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On June 10, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Cedars Sinai Intellectual Prop sold 865,000 shares for $114.59 per share. The transaction valued at 99,120,350 led to the insider holds 4,001,132 shares of the business.

Marshall Keith W sold 10,000 shares of RXDX for $1,221,300 on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,811 shares after completing the transaction at $122.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, McKenna Mark C., who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 10,620 shares for $125.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,328,881 and left with 55,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 840.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has reached a high of $129.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXDX traded about 554.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXDX traded about 530.57k shares per day. A total of 42.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.64, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13M, up 114.80% from the average estimate.