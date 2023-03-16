As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) offers stability

The closing price of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) was $17.65 for the day, down -6.91% from the previous closing price of $18.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31079297 shares were traded. RF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares for $23.42 per share. The transaction valued at 304,456 led to the insider holds 24,344 shares of the business.

Lusco C. Matthew sold 100,000 shares of RF for $2,282,760 on Jan 25. The SEVP & CRO now owns 77,843 shares after completing the transaction at $22.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.56.

Shares Statistics:

RF traded an average of 8.56M shares per day over the past three months and 18.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 932.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.75M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.8M with a Short Ratio of 26.32M, compared to 19.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, RF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Regions Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.