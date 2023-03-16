How is Credit Suisse Group AG’s (NYSE: CS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.51 in the prior trading day, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed at $2.16, down -13.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 429485908 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4366.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 67.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.71M, compared to 29.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.