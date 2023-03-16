How is LendingClub Corporation’s (NYSE: LC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed at $7.02 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2517945 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 38,322 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 386,293 led to the insider holds 165,435 shares of the business.

Momen Ronnie sold 28,607 shares of LC for $288,436 on Nov 28. The Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking now owns 180,173 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Kay Valerie, who serves as the Bank-Chief Capital Officer of the company, sold 22,392 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 225,812 and left with 172,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LC traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 5.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $238.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.7M to a low estimate of $230.66M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $301.51M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.58M, a decrease of -24.40% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.16M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.