I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

After finishing at $55.99 in the prior trading day, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) closed at $55.47, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981452 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $47 from $50 previously.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Flug Jeffrey sold 1,864 shares of SHAK for $111,970 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 6,983 shares after completing the transaction at $60.07 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Koff Zach, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 214,500 and left with 31,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $71.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 896.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 822.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $238.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.1M to a low estimate of $233.79M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.26M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.4M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $903.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.89M, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.