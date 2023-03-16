In the case of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM), what’s next?

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) closed the day trading at $0.33 down -7.04% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711927 shares were traded. MTEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3130.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On February 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

On September 08, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when McLennan Sean bought 30,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 24,477 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

SHV Management Services, LLC bought 62,000 shares of MTEM for $55,180 on Jun 15. The 10% Owner now owns 222,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, LALANDE KEVIN M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,000 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,180 and bolstered with 222,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTEM has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6708.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTEM traded about 762.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTEM traded about 3.9M shares per day. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTEM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 327.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 423.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $7.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.25M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Molecular Templates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.96M, an estimated decrease of -56.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91M, a decrease of -42.10% over than the figure of -$56.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.82M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.7M, down -35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.64M and the low estimate is $10.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.