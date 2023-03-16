In What Direction Will Carnival Corporation & plc’s (NYSE:CUK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) was $7.95 for the day, down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2898160 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CUK for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, PARKER SIR JOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,048 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 125,548 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $19.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

CUK traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 4.63M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.