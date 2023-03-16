Invest in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $45.31 in the prior trading day, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at $43.80, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582548 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mates Sharon sold 20,565 shares for $44.99 per share. The transaction valued at 925,275 led to the insider holds 1,130,309 shares of the business.

Durgam Suresh K. sold 7,344 shares of ITCI for $330,794 on Mar 13. The EVP, Chief Medical Officer now owns 23,104 shares after completing the transaction at $45.04 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Halstead Michael, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,344 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,007 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 679.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 722.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $87.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.83M to a low estimate of $78.9M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.67M, an estimated increase of 239.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M, an increase of 159.60% less than the figure of $239.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 197.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.2M and the low estimate is $399.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.