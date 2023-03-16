Invest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed at $6.96 in the last session, up 7.57% from day before closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49731129 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NYCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $10.50 previously.

Stephens Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NYCB traded on average about 10.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 682.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.89M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 13.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NYCB is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.34. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $533.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.82M to a low estimate of $470M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.79M, an increase of 50.90% less than the figure of $60.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $591.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.