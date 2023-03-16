Invest in U.S. Bancorp (USB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $35.44 in the last session, down -5.52% from day before closing price of $37.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33104627 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $57.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CECERE ANDREW sold 84,948 shares for $43.51 per share. The transaction valued at 3,695,918 led to the insider holds 956,742 shares of the business.

DOLAN TERRANCE R sold 15,000 shares of USB for $650,100 on Nov 18. The Vice Chair & CFO now owns 138,051 shares after completing the transaction at $43.34 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, von Gillern Jeffry H., who serves as the Vice Chair of the company, sold 27,183 shares for $43.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,195,780 and left with 128,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $57.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USB traded on average about 9.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 10.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USB is 1.92, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.26B to a low estimate of $7.1B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.57B, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.39B, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.23B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.62B and the low estimate is $28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.