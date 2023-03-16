Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, CVB Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $18.80, down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $19.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654876 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVBF traded 827.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, CVBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $134.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $112.84M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.32M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.51M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.1M and the low estimate is $555.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.