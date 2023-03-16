Investing in HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, HUYA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.86, down -4.46% from its previous closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653184 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, China Renaissance on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.20 from $4.30 previously.

On November 16, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.60.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $2.90.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5617.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUYA traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 978.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.10M. Shares short for HUYA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 12 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $310.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.43M to a low estimate of $306.91M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.27M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.12M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.57M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.