Is Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) closed at $12.53 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $12.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571183 shares were traded. ALKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 10, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Bohanon Stephen sold 35,738 shares for $13.08 per share. The transaction valued at 467,624 led to the insider holds 426,834 shares of the business.

HILL W BRYAN bought 40,000 shares of ALKT for $518,816 on Dec 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 228,507 shares after completing the transaction at $12.97 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Bohanon Stephen, who serves as the Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of the company, sold 2,009 shares for $12.95 each. As a result, the insider received 26,019 and left with 432,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKT has reached a high of $17.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALKT traded on average about 255.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 397.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.28M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 986.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.22M to a low estimate of $54.74M. As of the current estimate, Alkami Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.44M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.68M, an increase of 31.00% over than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.16M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.36M and the low estimate is $252.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.