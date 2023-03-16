Is Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.42 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281034 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4478 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.45.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 56,774 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 32,645 led to the insider holds 5,162,240 shares of the business.

Smith Michael Alan sold 3,566 shares of DOMA for $2,439 on Feb 21. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,406,064 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 235,977 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider received 150,789 and left with 45,752,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5763, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6901.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMA traded on average about 865.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 6.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.15M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.68M, an estimated decrease of -41.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.49M, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$41.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472M and the low estimate is $401.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.