Is this a Prime Time To acquire Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock

The price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed at $0.15 in the last session, down -4.49% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 304075857 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MULN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 36,506 led to the insider holds 8,611 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of MULN for $4,726,276 on Feb 16. The CEO, President now owns 113,665,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PUCKETT KENT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider received 33,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5552.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MULN traded on average about 215.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 227.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.95B. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 192.3M with a Short Ratio of 191.52M, compared to 210.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.