It’s a good day to be an DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shareholder

In the latest session, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) closed at $7.39 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676803 shares were traded. DRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DRDGOLD Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 05, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DRDGOLD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRD has traded an average of 254.96K shares per day and 489.61k over the past ten days. A total of 85.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 578.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 583.27k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DRD is 0.33, from 10.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 134.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DRD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.