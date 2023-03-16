It’s a good day to be an Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Lithia Motors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $211.51, down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $220.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681435 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $233 from $212 previously.

On January 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $345.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $345 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when McIntyre Shauna sold 167 shares for $260.00 per share. The transaction valued at 43,420 led to the insider holds 1,672 shares of the business.

McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares of LAD for $43,440 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 1,839 shares after completing the transaction at $241.34 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEBOER SIDNEY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $268.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,428 and bolstered with 36,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $341.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 249.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAD traded 335.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 363.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.80M. Shares short for LAD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.03% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, LAD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.23 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $11.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.33, with high estimates of $10.13 and low estimates of $8.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.12 and $43.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.45. EPS for the following year is $36.27, with 14 analysts recommending between $42.48 and $27.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $7.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3B to a low estimate of $6.83B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.31B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.53B and the low estimate is $26.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.