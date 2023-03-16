It’s an appealing income play to consider TPG Inc. (TPG)

After finishing at $27.21 in the prior trading day, TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) closed at $27.96, up 2.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786919 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.50.

On October 17, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 506.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 719.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.14M. Insiders hold about 12.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 7.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $357.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.3M to a low estimate of $288.11M. As of the current estimate, TPG Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -66.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.33M, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$66.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -72.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.