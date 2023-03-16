It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) closed the day trading at $9.05 down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530912 shares were traded. BLFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLFY, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Letsche Margaret bought 1,300 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 12,821 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

ROWE ROBERT bought 5,000 shares of BLFY for $58,100 on Jan 30. The EVP and CRO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.62 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Kinzler Patrick H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $11.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,124 and bolstered with 73,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFY has reached a high of $13.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLFY traded about 76.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLFY traded about 177.76k shares per day. A total of 26.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 477.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 291.67k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $12.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.72M to a low estimate of $12.48M. As of the current estimate, Blue Foundry Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $12.89M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.46M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.27M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.51M, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.27M and the low estimate is $49.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.