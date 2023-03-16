It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) stock

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) closed the day trading at $25.70 down -4.96% from the previous closing price of $27.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205014 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PARR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On January 20, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19.50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Cooper L Melvin sold 2,000 shares for $29.85 per share. The transaction valued at 59,700 led to the insider holds 38,990 shares of the business.

Guerra Ivan Daniel sold 7,500 shares of PARR for $212,100 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,925 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Monteleone William, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,589 shares for $28.41 each. As a result, the insider received 386,063 and left with 304,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PARR traded about 770.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PARR traded about 775.99k shares per day. A total of 59.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.86B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.