The name Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $9.58 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2150486 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 09, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGO has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 183.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $244.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $239.93M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $862.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $953M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.