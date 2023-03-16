The name Invitae Corporation (NVTA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Invitae Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.40, down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9806754 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5931.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVTA traded 8.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.14M with a Short Ratio of 43.98M, compared to 43.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.17% and a Short% of Float of 20.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $121.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.21M to a low estimate of $117.26M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $126.12M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.17M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.19M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $515.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $516.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $527.03M and the low estimate is $480.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.