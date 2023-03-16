The name SNDL Inc. (SNDL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $1.48 down -3.27% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4229394 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SNDL Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5635.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNDL has traded an average of 3.67M shares per day and 4.25M over the past ten days. A total of 260.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.34M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 16.22M, compared to 17.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176.25M to a low estimate of $176.25M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 934.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.3M, an increase of 1,190.30% over than the figure of $934.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,131.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $741.79M and the low estimate is $741.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.