The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) was $55.09 for the day, down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3681307 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.New Street initiated its Neutral rating on January 04, 2023, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 85,230 led to the insider holds 193,259 shares of the business.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 3,676 shares of TTD for $266,510 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,858 shares after completing the transaction at $72.50 per share. On May 25, another insider, WELLS DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $45.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 801,675 and bolstered with 106,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 586.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $76.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.73.

Shares Statistics:

TTD traded an average of 4.79M shares per day over the past three months and 3.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 489.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.33M with a Short Ratio of 15.89M, compared to 15.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $493.3M to a low estimate of $485M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $395.6M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.04M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.85M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.