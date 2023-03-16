There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) can be one of them

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed the day trading at $25.91 down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $27.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864703 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HASI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

On February 15, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $50.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2021, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when OSGOOD STEVEN G bought 1,000 shares for $32.10 per share. The transaction valued at 32,100 led to the insider holds 29,281 shares of the business.

ARDISANA LIZABETH A bought 825 shares of HASI for $25,406 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 825 shares after completing the transaction at $30.80 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Eckel Jeffrey, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 292,600 and bolstered with 547,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $49.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HASI traded about 600.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HASI traded about 944.78k shares per day. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.86M, compared to 8.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Dividends & Splits

HASI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.58, up from 1.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $36.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.5M to a low estimate of $32.6M. As of the current estimate, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.54M, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.94M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.07M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.89M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206M and the low estimate is $128.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.