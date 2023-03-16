There is a good chance Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.92 in the prior trading day, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed at $1.85, down -3.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1511278 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8250.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 35,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 94,850 led to the insider holds 538,909 shares of the business.

Gray Maria G bought 5,000 shares of ALTO for $13,650 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 27,292 shares after completing the transaction at $2.73 per share. On May 20, another insider, NATHAN GILBERT E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,800 and bolstered with 483,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0178, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7371.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 842.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $342.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $382.96M to a low estimate of $322M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.49M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.75M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.