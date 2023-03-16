There is a good chance Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $46.92 in the prior trading day, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $45.38, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268150 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 30, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59.60 to $27.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.23M. Insiders hold about 15.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.41M, compared to 7.32M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $237.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.24M to a low estimate of $222.95M. As of the current estimate, Futu Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $204.26M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.25M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.25M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $994.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $906.78M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $834.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.