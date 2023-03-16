There is a good chance Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $22.58 in the prior trading day, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at $22.30, down -1.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674070 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Morrison Briggs sold 52,854 shares for $22.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,190,674 led to the insider holds 17,836 shares of the business.

Ordentlich Peter sold 25,000 shares of SNDX for $646,092 on Feb 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.84 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Morrison Briggs, who serves as the President, Head of R&D of the company, sold 52,854 shares for $26.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,417,909 and left with 17,836 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 759.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 879.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$3.05.