There Is Still Room For SM Energy Company (SM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed the day trading at $25.65 down -10.50% from the previous closing price of $28.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3530480 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $29.15 per share. The transaction valued at 29,150 led to the insider holds 405,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,480 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 404,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.48 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $30.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,780 and bolstered with 403,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SM traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SM traded about 2.28M shares per day. A total of 122.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

SM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.79 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $616.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $713.2M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $854.96M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.75M, a decrease of -23.60% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $743.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.