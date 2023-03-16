There Is Still Room For United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) closed the day trading at $27.02 down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $27.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1481885 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UCBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, HARTON H LYNN, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 175,550 and left with 242,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UCBI traded about 579.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UCBI traded about 969.94k shares per day. A total of 115.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

UCBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $255.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.47M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.94M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.03M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $257.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.15M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.