There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

In the latest session, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at $37.27 down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $37.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767703 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 23, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $58.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares for $39.10 per share. The transaction valued at 156,400 led to the insider holds 171,183 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares of CYTK for $499,250 on Mar 06. The President & CEO now owns 370,458 shares after completing the transaction at $39.94 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Wong Robert, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,234 shares for $45.21 each. As a result, the insider received 100,999 and left with 24,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTK has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 10.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.88 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.76, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 40.80% from the average estimate.