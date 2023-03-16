There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

In the latest session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $26.43 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $26.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626268 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On February 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On December 09, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Mehrotra Parth sold 270 shares for $28.22 per share. The transaction valued at 7,619 led to the insider holds 97,391 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 20,101 shares of PRVA for $568,858 on Mar 09. The President and COO now owns 97,391 shares after completing the transaction at $28.30 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Morris Matthew Shawn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 44,340 shares for $28.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,262,803 and left with 121,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRVA has traded an average of 734.33K shares per day and 751.1k over the past ten days. A total of 114.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $597.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $714.7M to a low estimate of $537.3M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $513.2M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.59M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $682.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.