This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

As of close of business last night, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.98, down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $45.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859439 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHF traded 438.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 624.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.59M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.