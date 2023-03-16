This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

As of close of business last night, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.85, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $7.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942719 shares were traded. HDSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HDSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4 previously.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 06, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when ABBATECOLA VINCENT P bought 1,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 8,270 led to the insider holds 126,578 shares of the business.

Gaglione Kenneth sold 19,000 shares of HDSN for $219,070 on Dec 12. The VP-Operations now owns 3,207 shares after completing the transaction at $11.53 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Krishnamurti Nat, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 46,194 shares for $10.13 each. As a result, the insider received 467,945 and left with 25,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDSN has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HDSN traded 604.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.09M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HDSN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 914.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 946.18k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $37.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.9M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.77M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.7M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.75M, up 63.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343M and the low estimate is $326.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.