Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

The closing price of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) was $76.51 for the day, up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $74.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3567518 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BILL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $110 from $140 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $128.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Rettig John R. sold 9,377 shares for $90.16 per share. The transaction valued at 845,474 led to the insider holds 28,866 shares of the business.

Cota Germaine sold 2,772 shares of BILL for $237,239 on Mar 02. The SVP, Finance & Accounting now owns 1,569 shares after completing the transaction at $85.58 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,657 shares for $84.34 each. As a result, the insider received 645,785 and left with 95,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $244.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.81.

Shares Statistics:

BILL traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 6.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.13M to a low estimate of $245.13M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.91M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.53M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.78M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.