Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

The closing price of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) was $2.23 for the day, up 6.19% from the previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121248 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0101.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares for $1.96 per share. The transaction valued at 19,593 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Sorensen Mel bought 100,000 shares of GRTX for $168,120 on Mar 10. The President and CEO now owns 332,044 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6345.

Shares Statistics:

GRTX traded an average of 505.01K shares per day over the past three months and 956.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 667.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 771.09k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.86.