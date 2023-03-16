Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

The closing price of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) was $8.83 for the day, down -7.05% from the previous closing price of $9.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1498616 shares were traded. MRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 19, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Anderson Gillian sold 5,213 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,950 led to the insider holds 26,507 shares of the business.

O’Neal Malcolm sold 3,125 shares of MRC for $30,031 on Aug 22. The SVP – Human Resources now owns 41,605 shares after completing the transaction at $9.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MRC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRC has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

MRC traded an average of 639.61K shares per day over the past three months and 774.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $878M to a low estimate of $865.1M. As of the current estimate, MRC Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $887.8M, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $888.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.