Update from The Gap Inc. (GPS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) was $9.75 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13591494 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Barbeito Horacio sold 417 shares for $12.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,392 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Barbeito Horacio sold 373 shares of GPS for $4,892 on Jan 31. The President & CEO, Old Navy now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $13.10 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 7,311 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider received 90,208 and left with 98,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.10.

Shares Statistics:

GPS traded an average of 7.68M shares per day over the past three months and 13.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.74M with a Short Ratio of 34.74M, compared to 37.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, GPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.27B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.