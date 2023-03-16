What shareholders can do to beat the market with Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stock

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $205.76 down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $213.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3906535 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 27, 2023, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $282.

On February 03, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $238.Janney initiated its Neutral rating on February 03, 2023, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MORA RICHARD sold 4,500 shares for $214.62 per share. The transaction valued at 965,775 led to the insider holds 1,600 shares of the business.

RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares of ENPH for $1,524,357 on Feb 21. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 97,102 shares after completing the transaction at $203.25 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 each. As a result, the insider received 11,902,454 and left with 1,131,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 4.12M shares per day and 3.12M over the past ten days. A total of 136.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.66M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $719.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $736.89M to a low estimate of $662.49M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.29M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.5M, an increase of 44.00% less than the figure of $63.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.9M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.