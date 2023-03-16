What shareholders can do to beat the market with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) stock

As of close of business last night, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.76, down -6.38% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586097 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8917, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5931.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYMD traded 335.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 792.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 729.89k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.