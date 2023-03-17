A correction may be in store for B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares?

In the latest session, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) closed at $31.74 up 2.65% from its previous closing price of $30.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147611 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when RILEY BRYANT R bought 12,963 shares for $29.87 per share. The transaction valued at 387,223 led to the insider holds 6,595,631 shares of the business.

KELLEHER THOMAS J /ADV bought 10,000 shares of RILY for $311,301 on Mar 15. The Co-CEO now owns 32,300 shares after completing the transaction at $31.13 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, PAULSON RANDALL E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $30.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,658 and bolstered with 291,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $73.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RILY has traded an average of 554.62K shares per day and 787.52k over the past ten days. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 16.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RILY is 4.00, from 0.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.