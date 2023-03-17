A correction may be in store for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Capri Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $41.84, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $41.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2430715 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $70 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $55.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 240,483 led to the insider holds 24,620 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D sold 3,803 shares of CPRI for $188,743 on Jun 03. The Chairman & CEO now owns 933,268 shares after completing the transaction at $49.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPRI traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $7.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.14B and the low estimate is $5.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.